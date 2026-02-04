Mollywood filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, celebrated for his gripping suspense thrillers, has responded to the criticism levelled against his films on social media. Speaking to the media in Kochi, the director said he does not pay much attention to personal attacks from fake social media accounts, though he remains open to honest feedback and constructive criticism.

Jeethu was addressing the press after the release of ‘Valathu Vashathe Kallan,’ starring Biju Menon and Joju George in the lead roles. “I don’t know much about social media and I’m not very active there, though I browse it occasionally. I have seen the negative comments about me that have been circulating lately, mostly shown to me by my younger colleagues. They also pointed out that these comments were coming from fake IDs. Not just me—many filmmakers and politicians face similar attacks,” he said.

“People often hide behind fake profiles to target others. Social media can create unnecessary stress by portraying someone negatively or spreading false narratives. Life comes with many challenges—people may criticise you or throw stones at you, but there will also be supporters. That’s how life works,” Jeethu added.

Coming from a farming family and having grown up witnessing hardships, the director said he considers such criticism a part of life. “I always take genuine opinions, honest feedback, and constructive criticism positively. Everything else, I simply ignore,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Valathu Vashathe Kallan has been receiving mixed responses from audiences, with particular praise for the powerful performances of Biju Menon and Joju George. The film is reportedly running to packed houses across theatres. The film also features Lena, Niranjana Anoop, Irshad Ali, K.R. Gokul, Manoj K.U., Leona Lishoy, Shyam Prasad, and Shaju Sreedhar in pivotal roles. Cinematographer Satheesh Kurup’s visuals effectively complement the narrative, while Vinayakan’s editing and Vishnu Shyam’s soulful music further elevate the cinematic experience.



