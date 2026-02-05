Prabhas-starrer ‘The Raja Saab’, which premiered in theatres last month, quickly became one of the year’s most anticipated releases. Marketed as the ‘first-ever hypnotic thriller’, the film is now set for its digital debut on a major OTT platform, barely a month after its theatrical release. Now, the makers have announced that a 4-minute cut version, which was not released on the first day in theatres will be included during its digital premiere.

The cut version will feature Prabhas in an older avatar. Producer T G Vishwa Prasad had clarified that the sequence featuring Prabhas’s old look was not shown on the first day, as they had encountered problems with the server, making it difficult for them to make last-minute correction to the sequence. Directed by Maruti, ‘Rajaa Saab’ blends horror and comedy, with Prabhas playing Raju—a grandson in search of his ‘long-lost’ grandfather as his grandmother Ganga Devi, portrayed by Zareen Wahab, awaits his return. The ensemble cast includes Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Nidhhi Agerwal in pivotal roles, along with veteran actors Sanjay Dutt and Brahmanandam, adding star power and depth to the film.

The film stands as one of the most expensive productions in Telugu cinema, with a budget nearing Rs Rs 500 crore. A significant portion of the budget was allocated to the movie’s VFX, which plays a central role in its visual appeal. While the film features some stunningly executed VFX scenes, at times, the reliance on digital effects feels excessive. When the filmmakers announced that a 4-minute cut would be added for the OTT release, the news didn’t exactly excite viewers. Many took to X to voice their discontent, with several commenting that the already lengthy film could do without the additional footage. The movie is set to begin streaming on Jio Hotstar starting February 6.