It’s yet another weekend, and movie buffs can look forward to watching some of the latest releases that have finally arrived on OTT platforms. Here’s a list of films to make your binge-watching experience better.

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders (Malayalam)

Marking the directorial debut of Noufal Abdullah, who also serves as the film’s editor, ‘Nellikkampoyil Night Riders’ blends suspense, humour, and folklore against the backdrop of a village steeped in mystery. The film follows Shyam, played by Mathew Thomas, a spirited young man whose life takes an unsettling turn when a series of eerie incidents disrupt the quiet rhythm of Nellikkampoyil. As fear creeps in, Shyam and his friends are forced to confront their anxieties, testing their friendships and courage.

Streaming on ZEE5 from February 6.

Parasakthi (Tamil)

Set during the 1965 Anti-Hindi imposition movement, Parasakthi looks at how a period of intense political unrest reshaped personal identities, beliefs and social equations. The story follows two brothers who find themselves swept into the agitation, with their journey unfolding through themes of self-respect, language and resistance. Sivakarthikeyan plays Chezhiyan, while Sreeleela appears as Ratnamala.

Streaming on ZEE5 from February 7.

The Raja Saab (Telugu)

Directed by Maruti, ‘Rajaa Saab’ blends horror and comedy, with Prabhas playing Raju—a grandson in search of his ‘long-lost’ grandfather as his grandmother Ganga Devi, portrayed by Zareen Wahab, awaits his return. The ensemble cast includes Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Nidhhi Agerwal in pivotal roles, along with veteran actors Sanjay Dutt and Brahmanandam, adding star power and depth to the film.

Streaming on JioHotstar from February 6.

Queen of Chess (English)

Directed by Rory Kennedy, Queen of Chess chronicles the remarkable journey of Hungarian chess prodigy Judit Polgar. The trailer offers a glimpse into Polgar’s long and relentless fight to break into the male-dominated world of international chess. Tracing her 15-year rivalry with world champion Garry Kasparov, the film captures how Polgar challenged entrenched patriarchy in the sport and cemented her legacy as one of the greatest chess minds in history and the most accomplished woman player the game has ever seen.

Streaming on Netflix from February 6.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 (Hindi)

Kapil Sharma returns as Mohan Sharma in this follow-up that builds on the spirit of the 2015 film. A harmless romantic pursuit lands Mohan in an absurd fix when he is unexpectedly married to three women from different religious backgrounds. Things quickly spin out of control after a wary police officer begins investigating reports of a man juggling three wives, forcing Mohan into increasingly outrageous attempts to keep his secret under wraps.

Streaming on JioHotstar from February 6.