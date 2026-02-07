The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) is preparing to host its first family get-together since the new executive committee with actor Shwetha Menon at the helm, took charge in 2025. AMMA gneral secretary, Kukku Parameswaran, confirmed that the event will not only celebrate the achievements of its members but will also provide an opportunity for them and their families to reconnect after a prolonged period of separation. This gathering is expected to be a memorable occasion, as families will have the chance to meet in a more informal, celebratory setting.

Actors Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi urged every AMMA member to participate with their family members through Instagram posts. However, despite the association’s enthusiasm for the event, there have been some concerns due to multiple delays. Originally scheduled for January 26, the event was postponed following the unfortunate passing of actor Sreenivasan. The date was then moved to February 12, but had to be rescheduled again due to a planned nationwide bandh. Now, AMMA has finalised the date for February 14, and hopes that all members will be able to attend without further issues.

AMMA’s first-ever family get-together took place last year at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, with an expected turnout of approximately 2,500 members. This will be the second time such an event is held, with the first having been organised by the previous ad hoc committee. While AMMA members often gather for general body meetings and other official events, family-oriented gatherings of this nature are relatively rare, making this occasion all the more special.