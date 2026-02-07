Yash’s 'Toxic' is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of 2026. The Kannada–English film, which is simultaneously being made in all South Indian languages and Hindi, is already expected to generate massive business in Andhra Pradesh. Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), headed by Dil Raju, has acquired the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana distribution rights for ₹120 crore on an advance, commission basis. This deal officially becomes the biggest acquisition ever for a non-Telugu film in the region.

Earlier, reports suggested that PVR Inox was also in the race for the distribution rights, sparking speculation about a potential clash with 'Dhurandhar 2,' as PVR Inox served as the primary distributor for ' Dhurandhar.' Yash, fondly known as the Rocking Star, enjoys a massive fan base in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana following the phenomenal success of the 'KGF' franchise. From the very beginning, 'Toxic' has generated unprecedented buzz, evident in the massive on-ground excitement and the organic fan frenzy not just in India, but across countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations, said, “Yash stands as a formidable titan of Indian cinema, and post KGF 2, his market has only grown stronger across the world. The audience’s anticipation for his next after KGF 2 has been building for a while now. With a four-year wait, the buzz and expectations around this film are massive. We at SVC are stoked to present this prestigious project and hope to continue collaborating with Yash on many more films.”

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages, underscoring the film’s global ambition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film boasts a formidable technical lineup, with National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi behind the lens, music composed by Ravi Basrur, editing by Ujwal Kulkarni, and production design by TP Abid. The action sequences are mounted on a grand scale, choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick), alongside National Award-winning action directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 19 March 2026, strategically coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa- solidifying its status as a major cinematic event.

