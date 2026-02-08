The makers of Jayasurya’s much-anticipated ‘Aadu 3’ have begun unveiling character posters from the film, setting the tone for the next chapter in the popular franchise. The first poster to be released features Sunny Wayne’s character, Saathan Xavier, a fan favourite from the ‘Aadu’ universe.

The poster shows Sunny Wayne seated with a cigarette in hand, flames rising in the background and a sly, menacing expression on his face, instantly reminding fans why the character has remained one of the most memorable parts of the franchise. The reveal has already sparked excitement among audiences, with many welcoming the return of Saathan Xavier to the screen.

‘Aadu 3’ is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, ‘Aadu 3’ marks the filmmaker’s return to the franchise after a long gap. The original ‘Aadu’, released in 2015, went on to attain cult status over the years despite receiving a lukewarm response during its initial run. Its sequel, ‘Aadu 2’, was widely regarded as a sharper and more refined follow-up, cementing the franchise’s popularity.

After multiple delays, the third instalment is finally moving forward and is reportedly being mounted on a significantly larger scale, raising expectations among fans.

The film boasts a familiar ensemble cast that includes Vinayakan, Vijay Babu, Saiju Kurup, Indrans, Sunny Wayne, Bhagath Manuel, Sudhy Kopa and Bijukuttan, promising another chaotic and laughter-filled ride in the unmistakable ‘Aadu’ universe.