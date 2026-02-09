Advocate C Shukkur who portrayed the role of Shukkur Vakeel in the super hit film ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’ has clarified that he had sought treatment for blood pressure-related physical discomfort. In a note posted on his Facebook page, Shukkur dismissed social media claims that he had suffered a stroke and was hospitalised.

The actor noted that his health condition has improved significantly and that his doctor has advised him to take rest for at least 30 days. It was Shukkur’s brother, Muneer Alwafa, who revealed on social media that Shukkur had been hospitalised after suffering a stroke.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: “I hope you are all doing well. I have noticed that various reports about me have been circulating on social media over the past few days, so I would like to clarify the facts. I have been experiencing health issues related to high blood pressure since January 26, 2026. I sought treatment at MIMS Hospital in Kasargod and have been strictly following the advice of the doctors there. My condition has now improved significantly. However, my doctors have advised complete rest for at least 30 days. I will therefore be focusing on my recovery during this period. Thank you all for your kind words, concern, and cooperation.”

Shukkur’s brother Muneer Alwafa had shared a video on social media claiming that the actor-advocate was hospitalised following a life-threatening stroke on January 26. He said that Shukkur was saved only because he was rushed to the hospital in time. He added that Shukkur was able to speak and eat although he suffers difficulty on the left side of his body.

C Shukkur who is a lawyer made his big screen debut in ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’ starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role. Shukkur who played the role of an advocate in the movie directed by Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval impressed the audience with his natural acting. Not just in the movie, Shukkur who is a lawyer at the Hosdurg bar in Kanhangad is quite busy in real life too. He also played a pivotal role in 'Pathirathri.' Meanwhile, 'Anomie,' starring Bhavana in the lead role, is his latest release.