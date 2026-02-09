Actor Fahadh Faasil, last seen in 'Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira', has revealed that he will portray the villain in Mahesh Narayanan’s highly anticipated film ‘Patriot’. The film, headlined by Mammootty and Mohanlal, boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy. Fahadh’s announcement has only heightened the buzz and anticipation surrounding the movie.

Fahadh shared this detail while discussing the types of roles he chooses, stating, “By the way, I play the villain in Patriot." He also confirmed that a sequel to his blockbuster film 'Aavesham' is in the works, adding, "Yes, Aavesham 2 is there. That is a question that people ask me everywhere I go. Hopefully, in 2027 or 2028." ‘Aavesham’ was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. Fahadh’s character Rangan continues to be a major milestone in the year. There are reports that Fahadh will join the sets of 'Aavesham' after completing shoot of his Tamil film featuring Suriya in the lead.

Meanwhile, the makers of 'Patriot' have confirmed that Mohanlal has completed dubbing for his portions in the film. In the film's official Instagram handle, the makers posted a video clip of Mohanlal flashing the thumbs up sign after dubbing and wrote, "Some voices do not just speak, they define moments. Mohanlal has completed dubbing for Patriot. In Cinemas Worldwide from April 23. On January 4 this year, the makers of the film had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting. They wrote,"That’s a wrap. Blood, sweat, belief. #PATRIOT marches on. See you on the Big screen."