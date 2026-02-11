Speculation surrounding a patch seen on actress Manju Warrier’s neck has now been clarified, putting an end to concerns that surfaced online earlier this week.

The discussion began after a video of Manju attending a screening of ‘Anomie’, starring Bhavana in the lead, went viral on social media. Dressed in a white printed T-shirt, pants and oversized shades, Manju kept it stylish and understated as she arrived to support her close friend. Visuals of the actress leaving the screening, which also features Rahman in a prominent role, quickly spread online.

Amid the buzz, viewers noticed a yellow patch affixed to her neck. The detail sparked speculation, with some social media users wondering whether the actress had undergone a medical procedure.

However, it has since been clarified that the patch was a motion sickness patch and not related to any surgery or health issue. The clarification has eased concerns among fans.

Motion sickness patches are commonly used to prevent dizziness, nausea and discomfort during travel. Typically placed behind the ear or on the neck, they release medication gradually through the skin to help regulate balance and reduce travel-related uneasiness. They are often used before air, bus or sea journeys.

The episode serves as a reminder of how quickly small details in viral videos can lead to widespread assumptions, especially when it comes to public figures.