Actor Samyuktha Menon turned heads at the teaser launch of the pan-Indian big-budget film Swayambhu, but it wasn’t just her look that caught attention. Social media users were quick to zoom in on a red mark visible on her left hand, sparking speculation online. Fans wondered whether it was a minor bruise from training for the film’s action sequences or simply a skin allergy.

While the actress has not responded to the chatter, admirers are hoping it is nothing serious.

The episode once again highlights how closely netizens observe celebrities. Recently, Manju Warrier faced similar scrutiny when she was spotted with a patch on her neck at the screening of Bhavana’s Anomie. Social media was abuzz with questions about whether she had undergone a medical procedure, only for the actor to later clarify that it was a motion sickness patch.

Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, Swayambhu is mounted as a large-scale pan-Indian project set against a period war backdrop. The film stars Nikhil Siddhartha alongside Samyuktha Menon and is produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the banner of Pixel Studios.

To prepare for his role, Nikhil reportedly underwent nearly two years of intense physical training to bring authenticity to the character. The film promises striking visuals by acclaimed cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar, with music composed by Ravi Basrur.