The teaser of pan Indian Telugu movie 'Swayambhu' directed by Bharat Krishnamachari starring young star Nikhil is out. The movie in which Nikhil stars as a historic warrior is bankrolled by Bhuvan and Sreekar for the banner of Pixel Studios. 'Swayambhu' is the 20th film in the career of Nikhil who delivered the pan Indian super hit Karthikeya 2. The teaser offers a glimpse into the mesmerizing world of 'Swayambhu.' It also points to a legendary war that is celebrated in the history of India.

The teaser hints at the legend of the regal sceptre that is believed to have gifted by Lord Shiva to Sri Ram. Wars were waged for this sceptre, but no one could possess it. The hero, who relies only on his incredible strength and courage, rises to secure the divine sceptre. The war to restore justice becomes his destiny.

Director Bharat Krishnamachari explores the unheard history of the beginning of the sceptre. The story takes place in AD 985 by merging Indian history and legends. Meanwhile, Nikhil Sidhartha spots long hair, thick moustache and muscular body. He dons the body language of an historic warrior. The teaser promises thrilling action sequences and grand visual spectacles.

Malayali actress Samyukta Menon and Nabha Natesh are the female leads in the movie. Actors like Subbaraju and Sunil too could be seen in the teaser. The teaser was exhibited at the Prasad PCX theatre in 3D format in Hyderabad. The music composed by Ravi Basroor compliments the pace of the film. The scintillating visuals captured by Senthil Kumar and the VFX effects elevates the teaser to Hollywood level.

The big-budget movie boasts of spectacular technical prowess. Bharat Krishnamachari has penned the screenplay of this periodic war movie. Meanwhile, the producers revealed that Swayambhu will hit the theatres as a mega summer release. The release date of Swayambhu will be revealed soon. The movie will be released globally in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Chinese, Spanish and Arabic.

Thammi Raju has done the editing while M Prabakar and Ravinder are the production designers. Vijay Kamisetti has penned the dialogues of the movie. The action sequences are choreographed by King Solomon and Stunt Silva. Ramajogayya Shastri is the lyricist. First Show does the marketing and Sabari is the PRO.