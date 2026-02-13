It’s yet another weekend, and movie buffs can look forward to watching some of the latest releases that have finally arrived on OTT platforms. Here’s a list of films to make your binge-watching experience better.

The Protector (Malayalam)

Headlined by Shine Tom Chacko and directed by G M Manu, The Protector follows CI Sathya as he probes a string of eerie, seemingly supernatural deaths at the ominous Manakkal Tharavadu in Airavathakkuzhi. As he digs deeper, long-buried family secrets surface, setting off a chain of perilous events that threaten to upend the lives of everyone within the manor.

Streaming on Manorama Max from February 13.

Baby Girl (Malayalam)

'Baby Girl', starring Nivin Pauly and directed by Arun Varma, tells the story of a newborn just a few weeks old, both within the narrative and in real life. A chilling incident at a hospital triggers a series of events, intertwining the lives of various individuals in ways they never anticipated. What follows is a gripping tale marked by moral conflicts, emotional consequences, and the far-reaching impact of a single, pivotal moment.

Streaming on SonyLIV from February 12.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (Tamil)

Jiiva's Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil may have arrived quietly, but it has steadily made its mark this season. Set in a fictional Tamil Nadu village, the story follows Jeevarathinam, or Jeeva, the panchayat president who runs the village with strict authority. Believing discipline is key, he inserts himself into every major decision, convinced that control is essential to maintaining order. As his grip tightens, the film delves into the personal and moral costs of leadership, particularly when power eclipses empathy.

Written and directed by Nithish Sahadev in his Tamil debut, the film carries the same restrained observational style that made his Malayalam hit Falimy stand out.

Streaming on Netflix from February 12.

The Conjuring: Last Rites (English)

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ feels like saying goodbye to an old friend. When ‘The Conjuring’ first hit theatres in 2013, it redefined what a studio horror film could be. Set in 1986, ‘Last Rites’ follows the couple as they step out of semi-retirement to investigate the infamous Smurl haunting in Pennsylvania. A cursed mirror becomes the centre of the terror, tormenting the Smurl family while pulling the Warrens’ own daughter Judy into danger.

Streaming on JioHotstar from February 13.

Eternity (English)

In the afterlife, every soul arrives at a crossroads with one week to choose where to spend eternity. When Joan, played by Elizabeth Olsen, reaches this liminal space, she must decide between the life she built with her second husband Larry, portrayed by Miles Teller, and the memory of her first love Luke, played by Callum Turner, who died young in the Korean War.

Streaming on Apple TV from February 13.