Kochi: The AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) celebrated its second family get-together at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi on Saturday. The event was led by its first member actor and Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi. During the event, Mohanlal extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected team and spoke highly of their future endeavors.

A significant moment of the gathering was the honoring of senior member T G Ravi, who was awarded honorary membership in recognition of his invaluable contributions to the industry. In addition, the event celebrated the remarkable achievements of two of Malayalam cinema’s biggest stars — Mohanlal, who was honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and Mammootty, who was recognised with the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honors.

The women’s cricket team, which triumphed in a tournament organised by FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala), were also honoured. The awards, which included a trophy and a cash prize, were presented to the team captain, Been Antony, by Mohanlal himself. The event also featured various recreational activities such as sports, games, and a cooking competition, all of which were organised to foster camaraderie and a sense of community among the members.