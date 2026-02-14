The Malayalam film ‘Chatha Pacha,’ directed by debutant Advaith Nayar, is set to make its OTT debut soon on a leading platform. The makers announced the premiere date on social media on Saturday. The film, which features Mammootty in a cameo, is headlined by Roshan Mathew, Ishaan Shoukath, Arjun Ashokan, and Vishak Nair. These actors portray a group of youngsters from Mattancherry who, driven by their dreams and rivalries, decide to organise a WWE-style wrestling event to captivate the local community.



With its vibrant atmosphere, ‘Chatha Pacha’ also introduces Carmen, who plays the film’s only female wrestler. Child actor Vedhika impresses in her role as Rosamma, the character around whom the film revolves. Cinematographer Anand C. Chandran lends his expertise to capture the film's dynamic visuals, while the celebrated trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the music.



The cast shared that filming involved many physical challenges, with several injuries on set, as the director aimed for a realistic portrayal of the sport. Despite this, the production ensured the actors' comfort throughout. In an interview with Onmanorama, Vishak Nair mentioned that the director’s vision was to create a film that would also be enjoyable and safe for young children to watch. After hitting theaters in January, Chatha Pacha will begin streaming on Netflix starting February 19.