Mamta Mohandas has revealed a shocking moment from her past, where a Malayali actor invited her on a date—only to later discover he was already engaged. The actress shared intimate details about her personal life, past relationships, and her journey of self-discovery in a special podcast with Suhasini for Joy Alukkas.

“I didn’t have much experience with dating or relationships,” Mamta said. “After being diagnosed with an illness, I wanted to fulfill my own expectations as a woman. A well-known actor asked me out on a date, and I even got my mother’s approval. But a month later, I found out he was already engaged when he invited me. It was a real shock. Then, I met someone else, but I soon realised he was just wasting my time,” she said, though she did not name the actor.

Mamta also spoke candidly about her marriage to her ex-husband, Prajith. The two met at his twin sister’s wedding, bonded over shared interests, and he later proposed. “It felt simple and right,” Mamta said. “I believed in marriage as a lifelong commitment, but six months later, I had to walk away. It wasn’t an easy decision. I was the one who wanted to get married, but I was fighting my health, and my mother had concerns. I thought I needed a companion. But marriage requires effort from both sides.”

Following her divorce, Mamta quickly entered another relationship, which she later realised was more of a rebound. “Rebound relationships can be harmful,” she said.

Mamta Mohandas has become a symbol of strength in Malayalam cinema. After battling cancer twice during the peak of her career, she emerged victorious with unshakable courage.