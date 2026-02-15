Malayalam cinema earned a distinguished place on the global stage when Bramayugam, the striking black-and-white horror film starring megastar Mammootty, was showcased at a prestigious Oscars-related event. The film was screened at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles as part of the curated series ‘Where the Forest Meets the Sea: Folklore From Around the World.’ Notably, ‘Bramayugam’ was the only Indian film selected for this distinguished showcase.

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film transports audiences into a hauntingly fantastical realm where folklore intertwines seamlessly with elements of psychological horror. Presented in a classic black-and-white format, the film heightens its eerie atmosphere while paying homage to timeless cinematic traditions.

Before the screening, the presenter introduced the film and its cultural backdrop, referring to Mammootty as a ‘Mollywood legend.’ Following the screening, the audience—including international viewers—responded with thunderous applause, underscoring the film’s universal appeal.

Mammootty’s riveting performance as Kodumon Potty, the cunning sorcerer, has drawn widespread acclaim at several international film events, further cementing both his legacy and Malayalam cinema’s growing global recognition. ‘Bramayugam’ grabbed the Kerala State Film Awards in four major categories and won critical acclaim, standing out for its technical prowess, artistic quality, and mesmerising performances by the cast.

While Mammootty grabbed the award for Best Actor, Sidharth Bharathan won the award for Best Character actor, Christo Xaviour was the best music director, and Ronex Xaviour received the award for Best Makeup.

The Malayalam film also secured the second spot on Letterboxd’s list of the Best Horror Movies of 2024, earning global recognition from the renowned cinema platform. Further cementing its artistic impact, ‘Bramayugam’ was included in the sound design curriculum at the prestigious University for the Creative Arts in England.

Produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Shashikanth under the banner of Night Shift Studios, Bramayugam grossed over ₹50 crore worldwide. The film’s remarkable success was also driven by the compelling performances of its supporting cast, including Sidharth Bharathan, Arjun Ashokan, and Amalda Liz.