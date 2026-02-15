‘Kattalan’ featuring Antony Varghese, Dushara Vijayan, Sunil and Kabir Singh in lead roles, is gearing up for release in May. The makers have now released the song 'Majaako Mallika' from the movie, composed by acclaimed Kannada music director B Ajaneesh Loknath. The track is sung by Anand Sreeraj and Bhadra, with lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar.

‘Kattalan’ also marks Ajaneesh's next Malayalam project after his work in ‘Kantara Chapter 2’. Sunil, famous for his performances in the pan-Indian movies like ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Jailer’, appears with stylish steps in the song.

The film's teaser, released recently, went viral. Featuring powerful confrontation sequences involving a wild tusker, the teaser suggests that Malayalam cinema is about to witness action set-pieces unlike anything seen before. Much like ‘Marco’, audiences can expect high-intensity violence in ‘Kattalan’ as well. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release in May. T-Series has acquired the music rights, while Shemaroo serves as the digital and satellite distribution partner.

Mounted on a grand scale and an huge budget, the film is widely anticipated to be one of Malayalam cinema's most visually striking spectacles. Dushara Vijayan, who has carved a niche for herself in Tamil cinema through several notable performances, appears as the female lead. Principal photography began in Thailand. The film commenced its shoot with the team led by internationally acclaimed stunt choreographer Kecha Khamphakdee, known for the iconic Thai martial arts film ‘Ong-Bak’.

Adding to the excitement, Pong, the elephant that rose to fame through ‘Ong-Bak’, is also part of the cast. The film features a massive ensemble of actors from Malayalam as well as across India. The overseas distribution rights have been acquired by industry giants Phars Films. Jagadish, Siddique, Anson Paul, Raj Tirandasu, singer Hanan Shaah, Malayalam rapper Baby Jean, Shon Joy, Kill movie fame Parth Tiwari, Shibin S. Raghavan of Lokah movie fame, Hipster Pranav Raj, and Call Me Venom are also part of the cast.