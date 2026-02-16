Georgekutty and family return: Mohanlal announces ‘Drishyam 3’ release date
Mohanlal has officially announced that the highly anticipated third installment of the 'Drishyam' franchise will be released in theaters on April 3, a date revealed via social media, igniting fan excitement, with a new poster depicting his character Georgekutty in a contemplative pose amidst a plantain plantation, suggesting an emotionally layered narrative. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film, which began shooting in September in Ernakulam, prior to Mohanlal receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, featured major portions filmed in Thodupuzha and Wagamon, with climax sequences shot in Ernakulam, building on the commercial and critical success of the first two installments. Producer Antony Perumbavoor is backing this third chapter, with significant curiosity surrounding the evolution of Georgekutty's family, particularly his daughter, over the past four years, and director Jeethu Joseph has indicated a shift in focus towards the family's emotional and personal transformations rather than solely relying on a brainy thriller format, with the Hindi adaptation of the sequel also slated for an October 2 release.
Mohanlal has officially announced the release date of the much-anticipated third installment of the ‘Drishyam’ franchise. The film is set to hit theatres on April 3, a date the actor revealed through his social media platforms, sparking excitement among fans.
The newly unveiled poster offers a striking visual of Georgekutty, the iconic character immortalised by Mohanlal. Seen deep in contemplation amid a serene plantain plantation, the image hints at an introspective and emotionally layered chapter in his life.
Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film began shooting in September at Government Law College in Ernakulam. Interestingly, production commenced just a day prior to Mohanlal receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, marking a significant moment in the actor’s illustrious career. Major portions of the film were shot in Thodupuzha and Wagamon, locations that have been closely associated with the visual identity of the franchise. The climax sequences were filmed in Ernakulam.
The first two installments of ‘Drishyam’ were massive commercial and critical successes, redefining the thriller genre in Malayalam cinema. Encouraged by the overwhelming response to both films, producer Antony Perumbavoor decided to bankroll the third chapter.
A major point of curiosity surrounds what has transpired in Georgekutty’s life over the past four years. Viewers are particularly eager to see how his family has evolved, especially his younger daughter, portrayed by Esther Anil, who has visibly grown since the earlier films. Addressing speculation, Jeethu Joseph clarified that the new installment will not merely be a ‘brainy thriller’ packed with twists, but will instead focus more on the emotional and personal transformations in the family’s life.
With its theatrical release slated for early April, expectations are high for another gripping and emotionally resonant chapter in this celebrated franchise. Additionally, the Hindi adaptation of the sequel is scheduled for release on October 2.