Meera Jasmine plays Loulajan's Naicy in Mohanlal-Tharun Moorthy's next
Meera Jasmine, last seen in 'Paalum Pazhavum', is set to reunite with Mohanlal in Tharun Moorthy's upcoming directorial, marking their first leading roles together in thirteen years since 'Ladies and Gentleman'. A character poster released on Meera's birthday reveals her in a bottle green saree, with the film's director wishing her a happy birthday by calling her "Loulajan’s Nicy," and a brief cameo in 'Hridayapoorvam' also featured her alongside Mohanlal. Mohanlal portrays a sub-inspector in a modest suburb, with the narrative expected to delve into the emotional and realistic drama of his everyday life and the significant challenges he faces, highlighting the importance of strong family relationships, a departure from Moorthy's previous film 'Thudarum' which focused on a taxi driver. The film, which also features Manoj K Jayan, Jagadish, and others, is written by Ratheesh Ravi and marks Mohanlal's 366th film and the 21st production from Ashiq Usman Productions.
Meera Jasmine who was last seen in the 2024 film ‘Paalum Pazhavum’ will be seen next in Tharun Moorthy’s upcoming directorial featuring Mohanlal in the lead. To mark her birthday, Tharun shared a character poster featuring Meera in a stunning bottle green saree, smiling at the camera. In the caption, he wished her with the words, "Loulajan’s Naicy."
The release of the poster has generated excitement among fans, especially since the film also stars Mohanlal in the lead role. Meera was last seen in a cameo in 'Hridayapoorvam,' starring Mohanlal. Her last full-fledged role opposite the actor was in ‘Ladies and Gentleman,’ marking a reunion after nearly 13 years, where they will share screen space again as the lead characters.
Mohanlal plays a sub-inspector T S Loulajan in the movie, a man working in a modest suburb. The story follows the significant events in his life, focusing on the challenges he faces. While ‘Thudarum’ depicted the struggles of an ordinary taxi driver, this upcoming film shifts its focus to a regular police officer, exploring the emotional and realistic drama of his everyday life. Strong family relationships are expected to play a crucial role in the narrative, adding depth to the plot. Fans are eager to see what Tharun Moorthy has in store, particularly with the return of Mohanlal in a police uniform after a long gap.
Manoj K Jayan, Jagadish, Irshad, Vishnu G Warrier, Pramod Veliyanad, Kiran Peethambaran, Viji Vishwanath, Bhama, Prarthana, and Sajeevan, are also part of the movie. The screenplay is written by Ratheesh Ravi, known for his work on ‘Ishq’ and ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana.’ This film marks Mohanlal’s 366th movie and is the 21st production from Ashiq Usman Productions.