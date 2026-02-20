Meena has spoken out against ongoing rumours about her alleged second marriage, saying the speculation has been both upsetting and frustrating. In an interview with Galatta Tamil, the actor said the repeated reports have left her feeling angered and disturbed.

She noted that the controversy she currently hears about the most revolves around claims of a second marriage. According to her, if there were any truth to such stories or if someone had indeed entered her life, public discussion would be understandable. However, she pointed out that the current chatter is baseless and appears to be driven purely by conjecture.

Meena suggested that the narratives may stem from assumptions linked to her being a single woman in the public eye. She said such unfounded commentary feels intrusive and harassing, adding that she does not know how long she can continue to ignore it, though for now she has chosen to distance herself from the noise.

Emphasising her outlook, the actor said she does not wish to spend her time, energy or health on negativity. She added that she prefers not to waste her thoughts on false or unnecessary matters, choosing instead to remain positive, stay happy and focus only on things that bring constructive value to her life.