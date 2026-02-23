Sandhya, a resident of Adimali who tragically lost her house and belongings in a devastating landslide, will soon receive a new home, thanks to the initiative by the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church. The kind deed was facilitated by megastar Mammootty who previously assured Sandhya that he would help her rebuild her life.

Mammootty had met Sandhya following her remarkable recovery, aided by an advanced prosthetic limb provided through a joint effort by the Care & Share International Foundation and Rajagiri Hospital. The request for a house was formally raised during the annual function of Care & Share International Foundation.

As part of the Church's Golden Jubilee celebrations commemorating the priestly ordination of His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III Catholicos, Sandhya will be one of the beneficiaries of the 100 homes currently under construction.

This gesture of support was officially announced during the fourth anniversary celebrations of the Church’s Sahodaran Charitable Project, held at Niranam Church. The Church’s commitment to addressing the needs of individuals like Sandhya underscores its ongoing dedication to the well-being of the community.