Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra recently visited Kochi, where she immersed herself in the vibrant streets and rich cultural heritage of the city. She was in town to attend an award show, and after the event, she made it a point to meet her close friend Pearle Maaney. Pearle took Sanya on a personal tour, ensuring she experienced the best of what Kochi has to offer. Sanya and Pearle previously shared the screen in Anurag Basu's Bollywood thriller 'Ludo.'

Their recent reunion in Kochi has delighted fans, with photos of their time together quickly going viral on social media. The genuine warmth and camaraderie between the two actresses are clearly evident in the snapshots shared on their respective accounts.

Pearle wrote, “It was an eventful Sunday with the adorable and talented Sanya Malhotra. I have been her fan since Dangal and she is such an inspiration. From the sets of Ludo…to the streets of Kerala. One thing remained the same…the laughter and the curly hair.”

Sanya was also overwhelmed by the meeting: “My dear Pearlooo..thanks for hosting us. You are the cutest, the funniest, the best,” Sanya replied. Sanya who impressed the audience with her performance in the sports drama ‘Dangal’ has also starred in hit movies like ‘Badhai Ho,’ ‘Photograph’ and ‘Jawan.’ Meanwhile, Sanya has shared her joy and excitement of visiting Kerala for the first time, adding that Kerala was ‘extremely calm and beautiful’ and that she didn’t feel like going home.