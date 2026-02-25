In a room full of glittering lights, designer suits and well-rehearsed thank-you notes, Basil Joseph chose to be exactly who he is: slightly nervous, openly emotional and effortlessly funny.

At an awards night hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor-filmmaker picked up a performance honour and, in the process, delivered a speech that has since travelled far beyond the ballroom. Clips of his acceptance moment are now circulating widely on social media, not because it was dramatic or defiant, but because it felt real.

Basil began by admitting he was overwhelmed. Though he had prepared a speech, the words deserted him once he stepped onto the stage. The reason was simple. The award had been presented by filmmakers he deeply admires, Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. For someone who grew up watching their films, standing beside them was, as he put it, unbelievable.

He spoke about his unusual journey in cinema. Basil entered the industry as a director before gradually becoming one of Malayalam cinema’s most relatable screen presences. Receiving recognition as an actor, he said, was something he had never imagined for himself. There was no swagger in that admission, only gratitude. He thanked what he called the universe and God for the unexpected turns his life has taken.

True to form, he quickly shifted the spotlight to his team. He expressed gratitude to his director Jithin, to co-star Tovino Thomas, and to the technicians and collaborators who shaped the film. The acknowledgement felt less like protocol and more like instinct.

Then came the self-deprecating humour that has become his signature. Basil confessed he was not used to wearing expensive clothes or attending grand industry parties. He had been tense on arrival, unsure if he fit into the glitzy setting. What eased his nerves, he joked, was people reassuring him that he looked good. At one point, an actress walked up and told him she liked him. “I like you too,” he replied instantly, drawing laughter from the audience. The room, he said, felt warm and welcoming.

The highlight of the speech was a playful moment directed at Hirani. Basil recalled watching an interview where the filmmaker spoke about certain keywords framed on his office wall, elements that every scene should contain. Laugh, Love and then, he fumbled, jokingly mixing up the abbreviation and correcting himself mid-sentence. “L for Laugh, C for Cry,” he said, before admitting he had forgotten the third word and would have to check again. The slip only made the moment more endearing.

Before leaving the stage, Basil added one last touch that summed up the night. He asked Hirani and Chopra for a selfie. In an evening built on prestige and polish, that small, fanboy request felt like the most honest gesture of all.