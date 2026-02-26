For the first time ever, Kerala is getting its own Comic Con, and Kochi is ready to welcome fans for a weekend packed with comics, creativity, and live entertainment. From February 28 to March 1, 2026, the Adlux International Convention Center in Angamaly will be transformed into a hub for pop-culture enthusiasts, bringing together global icons, India’s finest creators, and a high-energy entertainment line-up.

Headlining the event is American comic book artist Dan Parent, a veteran of nearly four decades in the industry and the creative mind behind some of Archie Comics’ most iconic stories, including Love Showdown, Archie vs. Sharknado, and Archie Meets Batman ’66. Speaking to Onmanorama, Parent shared his excitement about visiting Kochi for the first time: “I’ve been fortunate to travel across India, but this is my first time in Kochi. A new area to explore is very exciting!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Parent is equally thrilled to meet fans and young artists at the convention. “I love to hear about what motivates people to collect and read comics. I also love to meet aspiring artists and see what comics inspire them,” he told Onmanorama. And despite nearly 40 years in comics, conventions continue to feel fresh: “Every trip and every convention brings something new to the table! Whether it’s meeting new fans or creating new art, it’s always fun and exciting. The people I meet in India never disappoint!”

Comic fans in Kochi have recently rediscovered Archie through the Netflix adaptation The Archies. Parent called the series “probably the most authentic Archie film made. You can feel the love of the characters in every frame. And the music was really good too!”

Fans will get the chance to interact with these artists, attend panel discussions, and find inspiration from their creative journeys. Photo: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

For young comic artists attending the event, Parent has simple but powerful advice: “Consistency is key. Be committed to drawing all the time, and draw anything and everything—not just comics. The more you draw and challenge yourself, the better you will get.”

Joining Parent will be nineteen of India’s most celebrated comic artists and storytellers, including Tinkle’s hero-maker Savio Mascarenhas, muralist Rajesh Nagulakonda, Vivek Goel of Ravanayan, award-winning illustrator Abhijeet Kini, global visual artist Amrit Pal Singh, and Saumin Patel, illustrator of Agent Vinod – The Jungfrau Encounter, Bahubali – Battle of the Bold, and 18 Days. Fans will get the chance to interact with these artists, attend panel discussions, and find inspiration from their creative journeys.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Kochi Comic Con isn’t just about comics. Music and comedy will keep the energy high throughout the weekend, with performances from Kerala hip-hop artists MHR and Joker, the alternative duo Purple Line, and comedy collective Geek Fruit. Stand-up comedians Rohan Joshi, Gautham Govindan, and Nirmal Pillai promise to keep audiences laughing. Gamers can dive into the NODWIN Gaming Arena, anime fans can explore the Crunchyroll Zone, and brand activations at the Maruti Suzuki Arena Zone will offer interactive experiences for everyone.

From rare collectibles and exclusive merchandise to immersive pop-culture zones, Kochi Comic Con promises a weekend where imagination rules—and for comic fans, meeting a legend like Dan Parent adds an unforgettable highlight.