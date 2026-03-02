Deepthy Nirmala James, daughter of actor Ponnamma Babu, is quickly making a mark in the film industry, especially in Australia. With her debut short film 'Whirlpool' and her latest project, 'A Long Goodbye,' she is earning recognition both in India and on the international stage Her films delve into powerful themes—mental health, dementia, and the trials of ordinary people caught in extraordinary circumstances.

The filmmaker held previews of both films in Kochi recently and the response has been overwhelming. “It’s been incredibly humbling to receive such appreciation, especially from people like Sibi Malayil sir and Joshy sir, whose works I have admired for years. Their words gave me a lot of confidence, and I’m grateful for the validation. As a newcomer, there is always a sense of responsibility to do justice to the stories I want to tell. I don’t take the opportunity lightly. I want my films to not only entertain but also provoke thought and spark conversations on important topics. The feedback I’ve received has given me the motivation to keep pushing forward.

She added that ‘Whirlpool’ and ‘A Long Goodbye’ discuss different subjects. “Whirlpool is a psychological drama that explores the mental state of the lead character, a woman whose ordinary life is completely turned upside down after she receives some shocking news. The film delves deep into the psychological turmoil she faces as she tries to process this new reality. It was an intense exploration of the mind and how one handles personal crises.

On the other hand, 'A Long Goodbye' is a poignant love story between an elderly couple dealing with the challenges of dementia. It showcases the emotional journey of a husband and wife, as they navigate the trauma and reality of living with dementia. This film was especially close to my heart, as I’ve spent over 15 years working in aged care. Through my experience with dementia and seeing how it affects individuals and families, I wanted to tell a story that is both heartbreaking and beautiful. The film was inspired by a touching conversation I had with a husband who was navigating these challenges with his wife,” she said.

Both films were based in Australia. “My family and I have been residing in Australia, and it’s been an incredible experience to be part of a vibrant and diverse film culture. I wanted to bring a sense of authenticity to the characters and the setting, which is why I opted for actors working there. For 'Whirlpool,' I worked with an Italian family, while in 'A Long Goodbye,' I worked with an Australian family. The experience has been fascinating and enriching. I feel very grateful to be able to collaborate with people from different cultural backgrounds and tell stories that resonate universally,” she said.

Deepthy’s projects have already received significant attention, with ‘Whirlpool’ having a successful run at several film festivals and even making it to YouTube. What’s next for 'A Long Goodbye'? “I’m really excited about A Long Goodbye. It’s already creating a lot of buzz, and we’re planning to take it through the festival circuit next. The response to Whirlpool was so encouraging, and I’m hopeful that A Long Goodbye will continue that momentum. Festivals are a great way to connect with different audiences, and I’m looking forward to seeing how people respond to the story and the emotions we’ve captured,” she said.

Deepthy attributes her love for films to her parents’ background in cinema. “Growing up in a family involved in cinema, my mother’s presence in Malayalam cinema had a huge influence on me. However, my love for the arts has always been more focused on the storytelling side of things. I have always enjoyed writing and directing, as it allows me to explore human emotions and bring stories to life from behind the camera. I admire actors and their craft, but I find more fulfillment in creating the narrative, the world, and the characters. Being behind the scenes feels like the most natural place for me,” she said.

Ask Deepthy if she has plans to make a full-length feature film in the future, she replies: “I’ve been in talks about possibly transitioning into full-length feature films in Malayalam, but I want to make sure that when the time comes, I’m ready. I am currently in the process of spending more time in Kerala, pitching ideas, and if everything aligns, I’d love to take a project forward. At the same time, I will continue to work on more short films here in Australia as well. The quality and impact of short films have given me confidence, but I want to make sure that my first feature is something I can give my full attention to, both creatively and logistically,” she said.