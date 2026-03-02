Rumours surrounding the relationship of Zendaya and Tom Holland have taken a new turn after stylist Law Roach seemingly confirmed that the couple are already married. Speaking on the red carpet at the Actor Awards, Roach told Access Hollywood that “the wedding has already happened,” adding with a laugh that the claim was “very true.” The comment has since sparked widespread speculation, although neither actor has publicly addressed the reports.

Zendaya and Holland first met in 2016 while working on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, where they played Michelle Jones and Peter Parker. Their on-screen pairing quickly became a fan favourite, and the actors later reprised their roles in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The duo confirmed their real-life relationship in 2021, choosing to keep much of their romance away from the public eye.

Engagement rumours intensified after Zendaya appeared at the Golden Globes last year wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. In 2025, Holland further fuelled speculation when he corrected a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend, clarifying with a smile, “Fiancée,” according to Variety.

Despite their private approach to their personal life, both actors have often spoken about the ease of working together. Holland described acting alongside Zendaya as a “saving grace,” noting how they exchange knowing glances on set when processing direction or performance notes. Zendaya, in an interview with Vanity Fair, said their dynamic feels “strangely comfortable,” adding that working with Holland feels natural and safe.

The pair are set to reunite on screen again in 2026 with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, followed by The Odyssey directed by Christopher Nolan. While the reported wedding remains unconfirmed by the actors themselves, the buzz around their relationship continues to grow as fans eagerly await both official word and their upcoming collaborations.