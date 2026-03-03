Reports have surfaced claiming that actor Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam may be heading for a divorce. According to these reports, the petition alleges Vijay’s involvement in an “adulterous relationship” with an unnamed actress. No official confirmation has come from the family, and the legal documents reportedly do not identify anyone by name.

Despite the lack of verification, social media chatter escalated quickly. Many users drew connections to Trisha Krishnan, whose recent Instagram post became a lightning rod for comments. Some were harshly critical, with messages like, “Congratulations on breaking a home. Leave Vijay Anna. Every relationship has its limits… didn’t they deserve to have a family?” Others expressed frustration over how quickly women are targeted in such situations, reminding readers that no one should be judged without evidence.

Vijay and Trisha have a long cinematic history together. Their first hit, Ghilli, remains a fan favourite, and they later co-starred in Thirupachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi. Their reunion in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, sparked nostalgia among fans, further fueling online speculation in the wake of these reports.

At this time, neither Vijay nor Trisha has responded to the rumours, and no official documentation has confirmed the divorce petition or named a third party. The story continues to develop, and fans are divided across social media, with debates over accountability and fairness unfolding in real time.