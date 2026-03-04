The team behind director Karthik Dandu’s upcoming mythological thriller Vrushakarma has unveiled a key character from the film. Veteran actor Jayaram will be seen playing Professor Ranganath, and his first-look poster was released on the film’s official social media handles.

Sharing the character reveal, the makers described Professor Ranganath as a man driven by purpose, captioning the poster with a line that hints at his intensity: “His obsession was not a flaw. It was a compass.” They also announced that a glimpse from the film will be released on March 5, 2026, at 12:12 pm.

Vrushakarma has been generating buzz ever since its title was announced on lead actor Naga Chaitanya’s birthday last year. Soon after, the makers unveiled Chaitanya’s first look from the film, presenting him in a rugged and powerful avatar. The poster showcased the actor in a muscular frame with a fierce expression, signalling a physically demanding and intense role. Sharing the poster at the time, Chaitanya had simply written, “#vrushakarma it is for #nc24.”

Mounted on a grand scale, the film is being produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP and by Sukumar under his banner Sukumar Writings. The story has been penned by Sukumar, adding further weight to the project.

The cast also includes Meenakshi Chowdhury as the female lead opposite Naga Chaitanya, while Sparsh Srivastava, known for his performance in Laapataa Ladies, will be seen in a pivotal role.

Backed by a strong technical crew, the film features cinematography by Neil D Cunha and music composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is handling the cuts, while production design is led by Sri Nagendra Tangala, who previously worked on Chaitanya’s Thandel.

With character reveals now underway and a glimpse scheduled soon, Vrushakarma is steadily building anticipation ahead of its release.