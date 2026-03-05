Young actor and director Ken Karunas recently opened up about why Tamil cinema has often favored actresses from Kerala. During the promotion of his latest film 'Youth,' Ken shared that many leading actresses from Tamil Nadu had turned down the opportunity to act as his heroine. He also stated how he eventually cast Malayali actress Anishma Anilkumar in the female lead role opposite him.

Ken revealed that when Tamil actresses rejected his offer, he turned his focus to Kerala. He expressed his satisfaction in finding Anishma, who he described as having ‘incredibly expressive eyes.’ His candid remarks have sparked a debate within both Tamil and Malayalam cinema circles.

"Malayali actresses are highly talented, and many have asked me why we often cast them in our films. The truth is, no Tamil actress was willing to work with me. I approached several heroines, including some who are very active in the industry. But none of them were interested in the role. They questioned why they should play this character when they could choose other opportunities. I don’t take it personally—it’s their choice to accept or decline a role. What mattered to me was finding someone who truly liked the character and could bring it to life.

After several rejections, I told director Suresh sir that I was struggling to find a heroine. That's when he showed me the song Neelalohitha from ‘Sirai.’ I asked if the actress in the song could act, and he assured me she was excellent, with very expressive eyes. But when she came in for the narration, she looked like a young girl. Still, she expressed interest in the story and asked for a day to decide. The next day, she agreed to be part of the film," Ken shared.

Ken, the son of veteran actor Karunaas, has not only acted in the lead role but also written and directed ‘Youth.’ Set to release on March 19, the film is a coming-of-age drama that captures the emotional journey and exhilarating school life of a group of teenagers. Through the eyes of 15-year-old Praveen, the movie explores themes of teenage love and friendship. Anishma Anilkumar plays the female lead, with a soundtrack composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Additionally, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Devadarshini play key roles in the movie.