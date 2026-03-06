It’s yet another weekend, and movie buffs can look forward to watching some of the latest releases that have finally arrived on OTT platforms. Here’s a list of films to make your binge-watching experience better.

Gandhi Talks (Tamil)

Featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Aditi Rao Hydari, Gandhi Talks follows Mahadev, an unemployed young man facing repeated setbacks in his search for work. His world takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a wealthy businessman on the brink of losing his empire and a cunning local thief. Amid a whirlwind of chaos and unexpected alliances, their lives collide in a journey toward redemption.

Streaming on ZEE5 from March 6.

Young Sherlock (English)

In Guy Ritchie’s Young Sherlock, the world meets Sherlock Holmes before he became the legend. At 19, the brilliant but reckless detective arrives at Oxford, only to be caught in a deadly setup that brands him a murderer. With nowhere to turn, he reluctantly joins forces with a sly young Moriarty, and together they unravel a perilous conspiracy that stretches across continents, testing their wits, courage, and loyalties in a thrilling hunt for the truth.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 4.

With Love (Tamil)

With Love is a romantic comedy drama about two youngsters, Sathya and Monisha, who meet on a blind date. As they get talking, the duo realises that they studied in the same school and were senior-junior. More conversations lead to Monisha proposing the idea that they travel back to their school and express their unexpressed feelings to school crushes.

Streaming on Netflix from March 6.

Hello Bachhon (Hindi)

Inspired by the real-life journey of Alakh Pandey, founder of Physics Wallah, Hello Bachhon follows a passionate physics teacher determined to bring quality education to every student through online learning. As he tackles the hurdles of India’s cutthroat, exam-focused schooling system, his dedication sparks hope and change. The series features a talented cast including Vineet Kumar Singh, Vikram Kochhar, and Girija Oak Godbole, bringing heart and authenticity to this inspiring story.

Streaming on Netflix from March 6.

Ted Season 2 (English)

Ted Season 2 takes us back to 1994, where the irreverent, foul-mouthed teddy bear Ted continues to stir up chaos in the life of his best friend, the well-meaning but socially awkward John Bennett. As John juggles teenage life and the mission to find a girlfriend before graduation, Ted’s wild antics and outrageous humor turn every ordinary moment into unpredictable mayhem.

Streaming on JioHotstar from March 6.