Mollywood’s upcoming film Patriot, which marks the long-awaited collaboration between Mammootty and Mohanlal, is facing a sudden crisis after the Film Exhibitors United of Kerala (FEUOK) imposed a ban on its release, scheduled for April 23. According to FEUOK president K Vijayakumar, the issue stems from producer Anto Antony's demand for an unusually high share of the theatrical collections in the first two weeks of the film's release.

"This is unprecedented. The standard distribution model for Malayalam films follows a 60:40 share for distributors and exhibitors in the first week, which then shifts to 55:45 and finally 50:50 in the subsequent weeks. However, Anto Antony is requesting a 60:40 share for the first two weeks, which is unacceptable. Theatres are already facing a significant crisis, and such demands will only worsen the situation."

The controversy is part of a larger trend affecting other language films in Kerala. Distributors, including those from Malayali companies, have recently been requesting a 60:40 share, though FEUOK has consistently rejected these demands. A similar issue led to the ban of ‘Kantara 2’ when Prithviraj Productions made similar requests.

Vijayakumar, however, claimed that this is the first time distributors of a Malayalam film have made such a demand. "We cannot entertain these kinds of requests, and we have instructed all theatres to comply with the ban," he stated, adding that distributors tend to make compromises when dealing with multiplexes or single-screen theatres they prefer. Though Onmanorama tried contacting producer Anto Joseph, he was unavailable for comments.

B Rakesh, president of the Producers’ Association, said they would step in if necessary, but for now, the request was made directly to the theatre associations by the producer. "I will only comment further once I've spoken to Anto Joseph, who made the request. I believe the exhibitors' association can consider the demand if they deem it reasonable," he said. ‘Patriot' produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Kichappu Films, is distributed in India by Ann Mega Media.