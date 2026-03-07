Actor Hakkim Shahjahan, who played the role of Jerry in the latest web series 'Roslin,' is on cloud nine. The actor, known for his performances in films such as 'Pranaya Vilasam' and 'Kadaseela Biriyani,' revealed that he received a rare gift from actor Lenaa’s husband, Group Captain Prashant Balakrishnan, who leads India’s Gaganyaan Mission, after he was impressed by Hakkim’s performance in the series.

Hakkim told Manorama Online that the gift was a rare astronaut keychain that is available only to astronauts associated with NASA. “Prashant sir had accompanied Lenaa for the premiere show of Roslin. After the show, he came up to me and appreciated my performance. He then gave me the keychain he was carrying as a gift. It is a rare astronaut keychain that is available only to those who work with or are associated with NASA. I don’t know whether he has given it to anyone else; maybe he just happened to have it with him then. But I was deeply touched by his kindness in appreciating my work and giving me such a special gift. His token of love has gifted me a beautiful memory that I will cherish forever. I was very happy when he gave it to me,” Hakkim said.

Meanwhile, Prashant Balakrishnan said the astronaut keychain is a rare piece of merchandise available only to those working with NASA. After watching the premiere of Roslin, he praised it as one of the best series he has seen. He also expressed happiness that the Malayalam industry continues to produce not only great films but also remarkable web series.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Secret Stories: Roslin,’ presented by Jeethu Joseph, is a psychological crime thriller web series. Directed by Sumesh Nandakumar, the series explores the nightmares and mysterious sightings that haunt a young girl named Roslin. Sanjana Dipu plays the title role, while the cast also includes notable actors such as Meena, Vineeth and Hakkim Shahjahan. The screenplay is written by Vinayak Sasikumar. Released on JioHotstar, Roslin has been garnering praise for its unique making style and strong performances.