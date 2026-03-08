After news of the wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna began circulating, a sweet exchange between the actor and a young fan has captured attention on social media.

In a video widely shared on Instagram and other platforms, a little girl can be seen expressing her disappointment to Vijay, asking, “Aren’t I your fan? Why didn’t you invite me to your wedding?” The actor’s warm and thoughtful response to the child quickly won over the internet.

Noticing the young fan’s complaint, Vijay replied with an affectionate message. Although the wedding celebrations had already concluded, his gesture towards the child has been widely appreciated online.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dear little one… I invite you to my home for lunch. Tell me what food and sweets you like, and we’ll make them at home and enjoy them together,” Vijay wrote.

Social media users have praised the actor for his humility and the warmth he consistently shows towards his fans. Known for maintaining a close connection with his admirers, Vijay Deverakonda’s gestures often resonate strongly with his fan base.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were married on February 26 in a private ceremony in Udaipur. The couple later hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, attended by several prominent figures from the film industry. To share their happiness with fans, the couple also arranged for sweets to be distributed in several cities and organised annadanam, or community meals, at temples.