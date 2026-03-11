Actor Ravi Mohan has shared a cryptic message on social media, saying he is quietly rebuilding his life while urging people to stop judging him.

Posting on Instagram along with a picture of himself spending time alone, the actor wrote in Tamil, “Naan amaithiyaaga en vazhakaiyai urvaaki kondu irukiraen,” which translates to “I am silently building my life.” He added that he felt compelled to speak again because public conversations often assume that only women are right in such situations.

“Say whatever you want to say,” he wrote. “Since many believe only women are right, I will say this again. Men are the biggest victims, and even our judicial system understands that.”

The actor also suggested that the truth about his intentions would eventually become clear. “One day you will all know my heart and what I have done for the people I love,” he wrote, while asking critics to allow him to live his life in peace. “Let a guy live please and keep your ugly thoughts to yourself. I’m going back to my lane,” he added.

On the work front, Ravi Mohan recently received appreciation for his performance in Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. He will next appear in the political thriller Karathey Babu, directed by Ganesh K Babu. The makers recently confirmed that shooting has been completed and that the film is expected to release during the summer season.

Ravi Mohan is also stepping behind the camera for the first time with his directorial debut An Ordinary Man. The film stars comedian-actor Yogi Babu in the lead role and is expected to be a comedy drama with layers of satire and social commentary.

Cinematography for the project is by Vivian Ambrose, with music composed by Hydro. Production design is handled by Sowndhar, while action choreography is by Stunts Shiva.