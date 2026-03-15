Fresh remarks from Aarti Ravi suggest that the separation between her and actor Jayam Ravi is spilling far beyond the courtroom. Once seen as one of Tamil cinema’s model couples, the two are now engaged in an increasingly public war of words.

The latest exchange began after Ravi Mohan’s emotional claim that “men are the real victims.” Aarti responded with a pointed Instagram story, questioning both the statement and what she described as an attempt to play the victim while appearing in public with another woman even before the divorce is finalised.

Calling out what she sees as society’s double standards, Aarti said she felt compelled to speak up rather than remain silent. Her post asked whether the reaction would have been the same if the roles were reversed.

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“If Aarti had stepped out with another man wearing matching outfits before the divorce was finalised, would the world have stayed silent? And if she then claimed women are the biggest victims, would that be acceptable? Of course not. Then men who do the same and still claim victimhood will also be questioned. This is not dignity. This is cruelty.”

She shared the note on her Instagram story, adding that she was grateful for “strong voices that choose honesty over silence.”

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The couple’s marital troubles had first surfaced on social media. Rumours began when Aarti removed several photos from her Instagram account. The speculation gained ground in September 2024 when Ravi announced their divorce. Aarti later said the announcement had been made without her knowledge or consent, adding a new layer of complexity to the dispute.

Amid the ongoing tensions, Ravi’s friendship with singer Kenishaa Francis has also drawn attention. The two were widely discussed after they attended producer Ishari K. Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding in similarly styled outfits.

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While Ravi has argued outside court that he faced mental and financial harassment and that men are often the real victims, Aarti’s response suggests she sees such claims as deeply unfair when made before the marriage has been legally dissolved.

With a custody battle over their children also underway, the conflict between the couple now appears to be intensifying, with both sides airing allegations in public as well as in court.