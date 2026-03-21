Nearly three decades after Summer in Bethlehem became a staple of Malayalam television reruns and nostalgia playlists, a scene that most audiences never saw has quietly resurfaced. It is not a new ending or an alternate storyline. It is simply eight extra minutes that, for a brief window in 1998, were part of the film and then swiftly removed after audiences made their displeasure clear.

The deleted sequence appears right after Niranjan’s jail scene, one of the film’s emotional high points. Aami and Dennis return home, and what follows is a long, quieter stretch where the family tries to convince Aami to continue the marriage. Dennis is prepared to step aside, but the household pushes her toward stability. In a dreamlike moment, Aami imagines Niranjan telling her to forget him and move on. The intent was straightforward: to make her eventual decision feel more logical and emotionally grounded.

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In an exclusive chat with Onmanorama, director Sibi Malayil said the now-deleted scene was very much part of the film’s original structure and was actually played during the first two shows on release day in Kerala.

“We had included that continuation after the jail sequence to make Aami’s change of heart more convincing,” he explained. “It showed why someone who loved Niranjan so deeply would still decide to stay with Dennis.”

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The problem was not the content but the timing. According to Malayil, audiences who had just reacted strongly to Mohanlal’s appearance were suddenly faced with a slower, dialogue-heavy stretch. “People were excited when Mohanlal appeared, but after that the energy dropped and there was a lot of disturbance inside the theatre,” he recalled. “They didn’t have the patience to sit through a seven- or eight-minute explanation at that point in the film.”

By the time the noon show ended, the producer had already called him with a suggestion. The scene needed to go. From the matinee show onward, theatres screened a shorter version without the extended explanation. “Once we removed it, the response was noticeably better,” Malayil said. “So we decided to continue with the edited version. In Kerala, only two shows ever played with that longer scene.”

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It is a reminder of how fluid theatrical releases once were. Today, films are locked in weeks before release, but in the late 1990s, it was still possible for a director to tweak a film within hours based on audience reactions.

The resurfacing of the scene this year was not part of a calculated attempt to promote a sequel, despite speculation that began when a new poster hinting at a second part appeared last August. Malayil is clear that the release of the deleted footage had more to do with technical recovery than marketing. “For a long time, we thought the original negatives were lost, and even the theatre prints were not available,” he said. “When we finally managed to retrieve them, the quality was too poor to include in the re-release, so we dropped that idea.”

He also said that Mohanlal had watched his portions before the film’s release. But after the scenes were removed, there was no extended discussion about it. “We didn’t really talk about the cuts afterwards,” Malayil said, suggesting that such last-minute changes were simply part of the filmmaking process.

As for the long-rumoured sequel, the director admits that the idea was explored, at least briefly. “Ranjith and I did discuss the possibility of a second part,” he said. “But for a film like this, it was difficult to come up with a story that would match or surpass the original, so we eventually dropped the plan.”