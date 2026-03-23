Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge,’ is making waves at the global box office, following its highly anticipated release on March 19. As the sequel to Aditya Dhar’s 2020 blockbuster ‘Dhurandhar,’ the film has grossed an astounding Rs 761 crore worldwide in just four days, setting new records for both Indian and international box office collections.

According to the latest box office reports shared by the makers, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ had a massive opening, earning Rs 197 crore on its first day alone—this includes the premiere collection, first-day India net collection, and international gross revenue. The film continued to soar with Rs 129 crore on the second day and Rs 175 crore on its third day. By Sunday, the total global weekend gross had reached a staggering Rs 466 crore. Within just four days of its release, the film amassed Rs 550 crore in India and Rs 211 crore from international markets.

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The movie’s plot follows Hamza’s rise as the leader of the Lyari boys, while also exploring his secret life as an Indian spy. Despite its box office success, the film has sparked controversy. Some viewers and celebrities have criticised its portrayal of fictional narratives as fact. The first film faced backlash for subtly promoting a pro-BJP agenda, and ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ has faced even harsher criticism for amplifying this narrative in a bolder manner. In Kerala, filmmakers like Devadath Shaji have raised concerns over how the film’s technical brilliance is being used to manipulate audiences.

"If a film uses high-quality production to validate a misleading narrative, its technical prowess becomes a tool for manipulation," wrote Shaji on social media. The movie has released in over 3,000 screens across 2,200 theaters worldwide and also made its way into unconventional markets, with releases in countries like Uruguay, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Chile, Mexico, and Cyprus.