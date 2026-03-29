Weeks after its release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge refuses to fade from public conversation. What began as a high-octane theatrical spectacle has now taken on a second life online, where audiences are dissecting everything from plot details to the identities of its supporting characters.

The latest wave of curiosity has centred on Shirani, the enigmatic leader of the fictional Balochistan United Force. Social media users on X have turned amateur detectives, tracing the actor behind the character and connecting him to a surprising pop-culture past. One viral post claimed that the performer has been working in the industry for over three decades, even linking him to an appearance alongside singer Daler Mehendi in a late-1990s music video. The discovery sparked a flurry of reactions, with users joking that audiences were now “conducting espionage on an espionage film.”

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This kind of sustained engagement reflects the unusual afterlife of Aditya Dhar’s action drama. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film has not only posted strong theatrical numbers, with packed shows and steady footfall across dubbed versions, but has also continued to generate digital chatter long after the opening weekend. Clips, background details and character trivia have circulated widely, keeping the film in algorithmic circulation.

Within the industry, the film’s scale and commercial performance have drawn praise from actors such as Ayushmann Khurrana and Anupam Kher, while filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma described its success as evidence that mainstream Hindi cinema is entering a new, spectacle-driven phase. Critics, too, have noted how the film leans into stylised action, muscular nationalism and star charisma, elements that increasingly define big-budget Hindi releases.

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At the same time, the film’s reception has not been uniformly celebratory. A section of viewers has criticised it for what they see as overtly pro-establishment messaging, sparking debates about the political undertones of contemporary action cinema. These conversations, rather than hurting the film’s visibility, have arguably extended its relevance, ensuring that Dhurandhar remains part of ongoing cultural and political discourse.

With memes, music callbacks and fan investigations adding new layers of engagement, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has grown beyond its status as a box-office hit. It has become a case study in how modern blockbusters sustain attention, not just through ticket sales, but through their ability to keep audiences talking, arguing and, in this case, sleuthing long after the credits roll.