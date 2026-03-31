Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has once again proven his mastery of large-scale cinema with the runaway success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Released on March 19, the action-packed sequel starring Ranveer Singh has amassed a staggering ₹1,365 crore worldwide in just 11 days, underlining the director’s knack for creating films that resonate with audiences both in India and abroad.

According to a day-wise breakdown shared by the film’s banner, Jio Studios, the movie collected ₹867 crore in India NBOC. Even after its opening week, the film maintained strong momentum, earning ₹53 crore on Day 8, ₹42 crore on Day 9, ₹64 crore on Day 10, and ₹71 crore on Day 11. Globally, it has raked in ₹1,023 crore from India and ₹342 crore from overseas markets. The tweet from Jio Studios read: “#DhurandharTheRevenge owns the moment, the screen, and the world… Book Your Tickets Now. In Cinemas Worldwide. Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam.”

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The film is the second part of a duology, following the December 5, 2025, release of the original Dhurandhar, which also achieved blockbuster status, grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide within three weeks.

The ensemble cast includes Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor. The first film followed an undercover Indian intelligence agent navigating Karachi’s criminal syndicates and political power structures to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge raises the stakes even higher. The sequel continues the protagonist’s covert operations while exploring his mission to avenge the 26/11 attacks, all against the backdrop of increasingly complex threats. The storyline loosely draws inspiration from real-life geopolitical events in South Asia, including Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, and the 2016 demonetisation of Indian banknotes.

With a runtime of 229 minutes, the sequel is now the eighth-longest Indian film ever produced. Its record-breaking performance confirms Dhar’s ability to blend high-octane action with stories that resonate across domestic and international audiences, and solidifies Dhurandhar as one of the biggest cinematic achievements of the year.