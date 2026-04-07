Actor Bijukuttan is enjoying a rare, well-earned moment of momentum. With two back-to-back successes this year, the comedian has found himself at the centre of films that have struck a chord with audiences, while also quietly reflecting on what comes next.

The year began on a high note with Aadu 3, headlined by Jayasurya, a franchise that has built a loyal following over time. For Bijukuttan, returning to that world felt almost inevitable. “With Aadu 3, I was sure I would be there, all of us would be there,” he says, pointing to the film’s ensemble nature.

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Rather than leaning on individual punchlines, Bijukuttan describes the comedy as a shared responsibility. The cast worked in tandem to find moments that would land with the audience, guided closely by director Midhun Manuel Thomas. “The idea was to add humour wherever possible and make it enjoyable. It was a combined effort,” he explains, adding that the strength of the writing ultimately carried the film. “The script is the real hero.”

If Aadu 3 reaffirmed his place in a familiar comedic universe, Vaazha 2 offered a different kind of experience. The film brought together a mix of actors and social media influencers, many of whom were stepping into cinema for the first time. While that shift could have been jarring, Bijukuttan found the transition surprisingly seamless.

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“In films, building a fan base takes years. You have to reach the level of someone like Mammootty or Mohanlal,” he says. “But these influencers already come in with a huge following.” What stood out to him, however, was not their reach but their attitude. Despite their popularity, he describes them as grounded and easy to work with. “We were all together, joking around. They are very humble.”

He is quick to credit the film’s success to their commitment. According to Bijukuttan, the team has remained actively involved in promoting the film long after its release, a level of dedication that has not gone unnoticed. “They still haven’t gone back home. Even after the film started doing well, they are still behind it,” he says, suggesting that their persistence has played a role in sustaining the film’s momentum.

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After years of being closely associated with comedy, Bijukuttan is now beginning to think about expanding his range. The audience has come to expect a certain kind of performance from him, and he is aware of the comfort that familiarity brings. At the same time, the urge to explore more layered roles is hard to ignore.

“Like any artist, I would like to try different kinds of characters,” he says, acknowledging the tightrope actors often walk between audience expectations and personal ambition. For now, the success of Aadu 3 and Vaazha 2 has only strengthened his footing. What he chooses to do with that position next could well define the next phase of his career.