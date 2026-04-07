Actress Ahaana Krishna shared an emotional tribute to her beloved grandfather, S. Ranganathan, following his passing on March 29 due to age-related illnesses. Known in the family as “Appuppan,” he played a pivotal role in shaping the lives of his grandchildren, and his absence has left a profound void in Ahaana’s life.

In a heartfelt note, Ahaana reflected on the deep bond she shared with her grandfather, recalling the care and guidance he offered through every stage of her life. From childhood memories of buying her clothes and her first plane ticket to overseeing small daily joys like neatly wrapping schoolbooks or teaching her the art of enjoying a meal, Appuppan’s presence was constant and reassuring.

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Ahaana expressed the difficulty of coming to terms with his loss, describing how she had spent the past few years cherishing every moment with him, aware that time was finite. While these memories bring comfort, she acknowledged that life without him now feels inherently incomplete. She highlighted the ways he had enriched the family’s life, not only through his support and love but also by creating a foundation for their well-being and happiness.

Her tribute also touched on the relief she hopes he now feels, free from the limitations of illness and hospitalisation. Ahaana wished him peace, imagining a world where he no longer needs to rely on others to manage diabetes, stroke, or the daily demands of health care. Yet, amid this solace, she admitted the lingering grief and the question that haunts her: who will she now call “Appuppan”?

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S Ranganathan, father of Sindhu Krishna, is remembered not only as a devoted family patriarch but as a figure whose love and guidance left lasting impressions on the lives he touched. Ahaana’s note serves as both a tribute to his life and a candid glimpse into the depth of familial bonds and the personal grief that follows a cherished loss.