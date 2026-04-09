Lady superstar Nayanthara is well-known for avoiding audio launches and promotional events for her films. However, she made a heartwarming exception for her husband Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming movie, ‘Love Insurance Kompany.’

Nayanthara made a surprise appearance at the pre-release event, leaving both Vignesh and the audience equally stunned and thrilled. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ is set to release in theaters on April 10. Vignesh, visibly emotional, took a moment to share his thoughts: “This stage means a lot to me. The stage and the phase I’m in life are both significant. I believe that God’s blessings are with everyone. I don’t visit temples to ask for more; I go to express gratitude for all the blessings I’ve received. I’m blessed with good food, a loving family, wonderful children, and an amazing team that supports me, even during tough times.”

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During his speech, Vignesh expressed his gratitude to the people who have been by his side, including the cast and crew. He also fondly recalled production manager Mayil Vaahanam, who once paid him Rs. 150 as remuneration for his first-ever job in the industry. Vignesh then invited his team on stage, acknowledging their invaluable support throughout his career.

With a sense of humility, Vignesh joked about not having the financial means to bring Nayanthara to the stage, but suggested that she could join him as the producer of the film or his wife.

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"We faced a major crisis during the Malya schedule of this film. The OTT market had crashed, and there were talks of cost-cutting. But I was determined to shoot this movie exactly as I envisioned it. Despite the financial struggles, we flew to Malaysia to shoot, and it was my wife, Nayanthara, who helped me during that time. She gave me her entire advance for Mookuthi Amman. She’s been my biggest support. Though she usually avoids attending audio launches, she came here two days ago to ensure everything was in place. I don’t know where she’s sitting right now, but if she’s here, can someone bring her onto the stage? I don’t have the resources to bring actress Nayanthara here, but maybe she can come as the producer of this movie or as my wife,” Vignesh shared with the crowd.

At that moment, Nayanthara, joined by the film’s team, suddenly appeared on stage. Overcome with emotion, Vignesh embraced his wife, kissing her on the forehead, while Nayanthara lovingly patted his back. The audience erupted in excitement at the unexpected, heartfelt moment.

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When the presenter asked Nayanthara to speak, she gracefully declined, folding her hands in a gesture of respect to the audience. She quietly joined the rest of the crew members on stage. Nayanthara’s mother, Omana, was also present in the audience, sharing the moment with the couple.

Love Insurance Kompany is a science fiction romantic comedy starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The film also features Gowri Kishen, Yogi Babu, Seeman, and Mishkin. Produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan under the banners of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, the film’s music is composed by Anirudh. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 10.