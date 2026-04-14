The comedy-drama ‘Ashakal Aayiram,’ which made its theatrical debut in February, is all set for its highly anticipated OTT release. The film marks a significant milestone for the father-son duo Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram, who reunite on screen after an impressive 22-year gap since their collaboration in ‘Ente Veedum Appoonteyum.’

Directed by G Prajith, ‘Ashakal Aayiram’ boasts a screenplay penned by Jude Anthany Joseph and Aravind Rajendran. The film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan and Krishnamoorthy under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. It features an ensemble cast led by Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram, with notable performances by Asha Sharath, Sharaf U Dheen, and Ishaani Krishna.

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At its core, ‘Ashakal Aayiram’ delves into the complex and evolving relationship between a father and his son. The film intricately portrays the everyday conflicts, misunderstandings, and aspirations that define their bond, offering a nuanced exploration of family dynamics. As the story unfolds, it gently weaves humour into the narrative, highlighting both the struggles and the moments of warmth shared between the father and son. The film gradually builds towards an emotional reconciliation, reminding audiences of the universal nature of family ties and the power of understanding. The movie will begin streaming on Zee 5 from April 17.