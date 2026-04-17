Kavya Film Company, the production house behind blockbuster hits, including ‘2018,’ ‘Rekhachithram,’ and ‘Aadu 3’, has unveiled its next big project, 'Paripadi.' Written and directed by Joju George, the film promises to be another high-budget spectacle. Produced by Venu Kunnappally, 'Paripadi' will introduce over 100 newcomers, with pre-production currently in full swing. The cast has been undergoing rigorous training for the past three months in preparation for their roles.

Following the massive success of ‘Pani’ in 2024, expectations are soaring for 'Paripadi,' especially with Joju George at the helm. The film will be shot at multiple locations across Kerala, Europe, and beyond, promising a global scale to the project. Popular cinematographer Rajiv Ravi is part of the movie, while the film's intense action sequences, will be choreographed by Anparivu. ‘Paripadi’ is expected to hit theatres in five languages.

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Jayan Nambiar is the film’s creative producer, while Gopakumar GK is the film’s production coordinator. Varkey George and Deepak Parameshwaram are part of the movie as executive producers. Costume design is by Melvi J, makeup by Shameer Shyam, and NG Roshan will manage prosthetic makeup. The film also features Little Hippo as the VFX artist, Shelly Srees as the chief associate director, and Sarkasanam handling promotions. Vysakh C Vadakkeveedu serves as the PRO, with Jinu Anilkumar leading the marketing team.