Actor Deepika Padukone is expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh, the couple announced on Sunday, sharing the news with fans through a personal post.

The announcement came with a photograph featuring their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a pregnancy test that showed a positive result. The understated yet intimate reveal quickly drew attention online, with fans and industry colleagues extending their wishes to the family.

Padukone and Singh, who tied the knot in 2018 after several years of dating, welcomed their first child, Dua, in 2024. The couple has largely kept their personal life private, making occasional glimpses into their family moments especially significant for followers.

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On the professional front, Singh is riding high on the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film has emerged as the biggest hit of his career so far and features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R Madhavan.

Padukone, meanwhile, is currently working on King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The project is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and also stars Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan and Anil Kapoor in key roles.