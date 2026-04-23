Actor Dulquer Salmaan was among several prominent faces who cast their vote in Chennai as polling took place across Tamil Nadu, sharing the update with followers on Instagram. The actor, who has been living in the city for years, joined others from the film industry in participating in the electoral process. Sivakarthikeyan also confirmed that he had voted, posting a picture with his wife Aarthi.

Polling day saw steady turnout and visible enthusiasm, with several well-known figures arriving early at voting centres. Ajith Kumar was among the first to cast his vote, while actor and politician Khushbu Sundar voted alongside her family. Actors Vijay, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth also exercised their franchise, with Rajinikanth visiting Stella Maris College in Chennai to vote.

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The election is being conducted across all 234 Assembly constituencies in the state, with an electorate of around 5.73 crore voters. A total of 4,023 candidates are contesting, making it a closely watched poll.