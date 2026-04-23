Film producer Venu Kunnappilly has weighed in on Murali Kunnumpurath’s recent claim of suffering heavy financial losses, saying he had cautioned him against pursuing Sumathi Valavu well before production began. Recalling an earlier meeting in Dubai, Venu said he had flagged concerns about the story and advised against moving forward, but the project went ahead regardless.

He pointed out that the film, which could have been made on a modest budget, eventually expanded into a significantly costlier venture, with total spending rising sharply by the time it reached theatres. Venu said he had also suggested securing pre-release business before attempting a theatrical run, but the film was released without such backing, with support from Gokulam Movies.

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While noting that many of Murali’s recent statements align with what he understands of the situation, Venu refrained from commenting on the creative team. Instead, he used the episode to highlight broader concerns around financial decision-making in filmmaking, stressing that investors must carefully evaluate their preparedness before committing large sums.

He added that such cases are not uncommon, with several producers facing significant losses but choosing not to speak publicly. Without greater accountability and scrutiny, he warned, similar outcomes are likely to continue.