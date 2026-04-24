A fresh wave of OTT releases this week brings together high-stakes drama, survival thrillers, political intrigue, and a much-anticipated reunion of cinematic icons. From tense narratives unfolding in isolated worlds to stories rooted in power struggles and personal crises, the lineup spans multiple genres and languages, offering something for every kind of viewer. Here’s a look at what’s streaming this week.

Prathichaya (Malayalam)

At the centre of the story is Nivin Pauly, who plays a tech professional and the son of Kerala’s Chief Minister, portrayed by Balachandra Menon. His character’s life takes a sharp turn when his father becomes embroiled in controversy following an unexpected scandal that unfolds during a televised interview. What begins as a personal crisis soon pulls him into the turbulent world of political power and public perception.

Streaming on JioHotstar from April 24

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From (English)

Season 4 continues the survival horror mystery centered on a trapped town that no one can escape from, where night brings deadly creatures and reality keeps bending in unsettling ways.

The season deepens the core questions raised earlier: what the town really is, why people are being pulled into it, and what connection exists between the residents and the forces controlling the place. Expect tighter focus on character decisions, shifting alliances, and more revelations about the town’s hidden rules and history, while still keeping the atmosphere tense and unpredictable.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 20.

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24: India

Anil Kapoor reprises his role as Jai Singh Rathod in this digital re-release, stepping back into the shoes of the ATU Chief. This time, he is caught in a high-stakes mission where he must thwart a terrorist plan targeting the Prime Minister-elect, while also desperately working against time to rescue his kidnapped daughter.

Streaming on JioHotstar from April 24.

Apex (English)

Apex is a tense survival thriller centred on Sasha (Charlize Theron), a rock climber coping with personal loss who withdraws into the Australian wilderness in hopes of finding peace. What begins as a quiet escape soon spirals into danger when she is hunted by a relentless predator (Taron Egerton), transforming her solitude into a lethal chase. As the situation escalates, Sasha is forced to depend on her survival instincts to outmanoeuvre an unknown and dangerous pursuer.

Streaming on Netflix from April 24.

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Patriot: Legends Hangout (Malayalam)

Patriot: Legends Hangout brings Mammootty and Mohanlal together for an informal conversation ahead of the film’s theatrical release. The special feature marks the two iconic actors sharing screen space again after almost two decades, reuniting for a rare on-screen moment.

Streaming on JioHotstar from April 23.