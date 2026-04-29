The wait around the next chapter of one of Malayalam cinema’s most enduring thrillers just got its first payoff. The official teaser of Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, has been released, offering a layered look at the past and present of Georgekutty, the character at the heart of the franchise.

Running just under two minutes, the teaser does not rush into new material. Instead, it opens by taking viewers back to where it all began. Familiar moments from the 2013 original resurface, including Georgekutty’s defining assertion that his family matters above everything else. The reference to the “unwanted guest” who entered their lives and was sent to a place of no return anchors the teaser firmly in the moral dilemma that shaped the first film.

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From there, the narrative shifts to glimpses from the 2021 sequel. A key line from Murali Gopy’s character reinforces a crucial turning point in the story — the suggestion that Georgekutty has always been one step ahead, observing rather than being observed. The teaser uses these callbacks not just as nostalgia, but as a way to re-establish the psychological terrain of the series.

Only after revisiting these moments does the teaser move forward to 2026, introducing fresh material from the third instalment. Here, Georgekutty appears more reflective, and perhaps more vulnerable than before. He speaks of a lifelong battle, of building his family through years of struggle, and of the moment that forced him to act decisively to protect it. This time, however, there is a shift in tone. The confidence that once defined him is now accompanied by a sense of fear.

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That brief admission adds a new layer to a character audiences have long associated with control and foresight. It suggests that while Georgekutty may have navigated past crises with precision, the consequences of those actions may still be catching up with him.

The film is scheduled for release on May 21, aligning with Mohanlal’s birthday. The plot of the third instalment remains tightly guarded, with the teaser offering mood and direction rather than concrete revelations.

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Over the years, the Drishyam series has carved out a distinct space in Malayalam cinema. Often described as one of its defining family thrillers, the franchise has consistently drawn its strength from the moral complexity of its central character. Georgekutty is not a conventional hero. He is an ordinary man placed in extraordinary circumstances, forced to make decisions that blur the lines between right and wrong.

That tension has been key to the series’ lasting appeal. His relationship with his wife Rani, and the lengths to which he goes to protect his family, have made the story resonate beyond the mechanics of a thriller. The films have invited audiences to not just watch events unfold, but to question them, debate them, and revisit them long after the story ends.

The third instalment, written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, returns with the same creative force that shaped the earlier films. Backed by Aashirvad Cinemas and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film is expected to build on the foundation laid by its predecessors while pushing the story into new territory.