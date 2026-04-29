There has always been a unique bridge between Indian audiences and Korean films, a connection that likely paved the way for the creation of the Netflix film Made in Korea. Now, director and ad filmmaker Sanjeev Sivan is working on a Malayalam film set in both Kerala and South Korea. Sanjeev, who recently wrote the script for the children’s film Achappa’s Album, revealed to Onmanorama that 'Parasite' star Jang Hye Jin, known for her role as Choong-Sook in Bong Joon Ho's Oscar-winning film, will play a main role in the movie. This project will also mark the return of Menaka Suresh to Malayalam cinema, although she’s remained active in short films, serials, and documentaries in recent years.

Sanjeev shared that he was drawn to the storyline, saying, “I found the storyline interesting, which is why I decided to go ahead with the project. There are a lot of common cultural elements between Indians and Koreans, which is another highlight of the movie." He also mentioned that the story was inspired by real-life experiences.

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The film will be a comedy horror, and Sanjeev, who has previously directed a horror film ‘Aparichathan’ starring Mammootty said he has often been asked why he hasn’t returned to the horror genre since then. “This is my response to them,” he said, speaking about his new project. “With today’s technology and content, making a horror movie is much easier than when I made Aparichathan. “Back then, it was a different scenario, but now things have improved a lot, especially with technical advancements,” he said.

Sanjeev, the younger brother of renowned cinematographer and director Santhosh Sivan, has earned recognition in both documentary filmmaking and feature films. His 2004 film Aparichathan was praised for its innovative storyline, and his most recent directorial project, 'Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki,' featured his son, Sidhanshu Sivan, in the lead.